Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Grows By 221.3%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $394,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $991,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,426,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,900,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSGA opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

