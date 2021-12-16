Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rises By 57.1%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

BHOOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from 415.00 to 395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.50.

boohoo group stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

