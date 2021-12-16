Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Drops By 66.2%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,858,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 881,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 444,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,924,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 349.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 205,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 159,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter.

IGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,737. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

