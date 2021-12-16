Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Drops By 42.0%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

