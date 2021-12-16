Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Expands By 292.2%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 292.2% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CFFE opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

