Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Declines By 52.3%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CGG stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 4,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $538.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

