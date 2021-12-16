Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Declines By 54.2%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the third quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGSH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 288,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

