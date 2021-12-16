Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Expands By 71.6%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 65,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CVII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 39.8% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 136,799 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 19.4% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 255,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

