Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Decreases By 66.6%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the November 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CODYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 111,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

