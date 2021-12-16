Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Grows By 347.6%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 347.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CELP stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Cypress Environmental Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.09.
Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter.
Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile
Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.
