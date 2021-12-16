Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Grows By 227.2%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, an increase of 227.2% from the November 15th total of 116,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 4,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $284.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.27.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

