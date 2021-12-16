Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Rises By 58.9%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 256,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,790. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 43.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

