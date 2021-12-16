Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Increases By 312.9%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 312.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First High-School Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First High-School Education Group stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. First High-School Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

