Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Rises By 79.7%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

