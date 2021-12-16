Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Increases By 58.6%

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gambling.com Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

