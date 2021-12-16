Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declines By 75.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GGDVY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $93.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $3.8226 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

