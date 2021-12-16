Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Drops By 44.4%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial cut Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

