Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Declines By 50.0%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of HPX by 47.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of HPX during the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HPX during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of HPX by 63.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 62,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of HPX during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HPX alerts:

NYSE HPX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. HPX has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.