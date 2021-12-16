Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Drops By 72.2%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the November 15th total of 646,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,902,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IGEN traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 12,959,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,394,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

