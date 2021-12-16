Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Drops By 72.2%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the November 15th total of 646,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,902,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IGEN traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 12,959,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,394,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.