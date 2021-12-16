Short Interest in Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Decreases By 82.5%

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,300 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 2,665,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,602,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IPIX stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Innovation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies with anti-infective, oncology, anti-inflammatory and dermatology applications. The firm’s lead cancer compound, Kevetrin, is an anti-cancer drug which has demonstrated the ability in pre-clinical studies to regulate the p53 pathway and attack cancers.

