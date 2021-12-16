Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Expands By 175.0%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DBV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $26.20.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.