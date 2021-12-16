Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Expands By 175.0%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DBV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $26.20.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
