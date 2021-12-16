Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Drops By 50.2%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,829. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.76 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 299,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

