Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Drops By 55.6%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Kairos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 4.2% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 50.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

