Short Interest in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Drops By 55.0%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Levere during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,780,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levere during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Levere during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Levere during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Levere has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

