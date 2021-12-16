Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Drops By 46.7%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lizhi by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lizhi in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lizhi in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LIZI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lizhi stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Lizhi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

