Short Interest in Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Declines By 80.0%

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
MRTI remained flat at $$160.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 177. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.58. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00.
