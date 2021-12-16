Short Interest in Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Declines By 80.0%

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MRTI remained flat at $$160.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 177. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.58. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate invest trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, ownership, development, and lease of real estate properties. It operates through the Apartments and Retail segments. Its purpose is to acquire interests in income-producing real properties, primarily multifamily apartments.

