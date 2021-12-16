Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Expands By 216.7%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OUKPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1184 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.