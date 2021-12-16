Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declines By 41.6%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

