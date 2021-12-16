Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Increases By 65.4%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the November 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 486,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,652 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 90.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $314,000.

NYSE NEA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 382,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,930. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

