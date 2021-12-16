Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Declines By 71.7%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the November 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 236.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ODMUF remained flat at $$1.00 on Thursday. Old Mutual has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

