Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Drops By 43.7%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PSTL opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $242.86 million, a P/E ratio of 161.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

