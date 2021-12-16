Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Declines By 64.4%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02).

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

