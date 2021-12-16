Short Interest in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Decreases By 58.6%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RYB Education by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 8.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,441. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. RYB Education had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

