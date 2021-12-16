Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Rises By 146.4%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,785. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

