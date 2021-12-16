Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Drops By 56.9%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $10.56 on Thursday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,012,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 177,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 2,962.8% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $4,697,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

