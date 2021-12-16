Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Drops By 51.4%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of DALXF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

