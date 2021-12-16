Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Drops By 43.1%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

