Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Rises By 102.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,651,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

