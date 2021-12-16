Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Grows By 180.0%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

