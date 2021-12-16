Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Expands By 416.0%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, an increase of 416.0% from the November 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NCZ stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $5.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 70.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 420,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
