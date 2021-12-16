Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Expands By 416.0%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, an increase of 416.0% from the November 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NCZ stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 19,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 70.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 420,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

