Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Drops By 55.0%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 423,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

