ShowHand (HAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 67.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $25,062.22 and approximately $30.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00208072 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.