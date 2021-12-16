SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCBGF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

SCBGF opened at $27.25 on Thursday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

