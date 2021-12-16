SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.80 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $60.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

