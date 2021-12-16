SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $166.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.