SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $32.76 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 10.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $690.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $689.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $643.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

