SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 46.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,360,553 shares of company stock worth $891,513,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $405.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.