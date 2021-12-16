Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 85,955 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $304.59 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.02. The company has a market capitalization of $761.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.