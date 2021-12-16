Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $160.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.41.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.45. 79,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.87. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 227,367 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 552,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

