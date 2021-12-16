Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NYSE EPD opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.